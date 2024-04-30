Mumbai Court Summons Cricketer Prithvi Shaw On Social Media Influencer Petition | FPJ

Mumbai: A sessions court at Dinoshi has summoned cricketer Prithvi Shaw on the petition filed by the social media influencer Sapna Gill. Gill has moved the sessions court challenging orders of a magistrate, which rejected her pleas to direct the police to register a case against Shaw and also a plea to take action against the officer.

The Metropolitan Magistrate court, Andheri had earlier this month rejected the prayer of Gill to register the case against the cricketer, instead ordering police to conduct an enquiry on Gill’s allegations of molestation at a pub. The court had also rejected her other plea to take action against the police officials who refused to register her complaint.

Gill had approached the magistrate court in April last year against Shaw, his friend Ashish Yadav and Airport police as the cops failed to register her complaint of molestation but acted on the complaint of Shaw, which was followed by her arrest.

Gill was arrested on February 16, last year on Shaw’s complaint. He had alleged that Gill and her friend Shobhit Thakur had manhandled him and attacked his car with a baseball bat outside a hotel in Santacruz as Shaw refused to click selfies with her.

Gill on the other hand had alleged that, when they were in the hotel, Shaw out of anger snatched Thakur’s mobile and smashed it. Besides, she claimed that Shaw’s friends, who were under the influence of alcohol mercilessly assaulted Thakur. When Gill tried to intervene, Shaw pushed her, touched her inappropriately and assaulted her. Later, the two were thrown out of the club.

“I was unaware of the infamy of Shaw in the world of cricket and is not an avid follower of the sport. Thakur being a genuine cricket fan approached Shaw for a selfie, which was met with hostility,” Gill had claimed.

Gill further claimed that cops caught Shaw and he apologised. However, the next day a case was registered against her and her friend and She was arrested by the police.