Mumbai: East Indian Community To Celebrate Annual Samaj Mahotsav In Uttan On May 22

Mumbai: The East Indian Community will celebrate its annual celebration of East Indian Samaj Mahotsav today on Wednesday. The members of the community will gather in Uttan and celebrate the day with a series of events planned in the presence of revered priests of the community.

The East Indian Catholic community, also called the Bombay East Indians, is an ethno-religious Indian Christian community native to the seven islands of Bombay and the west coast of India. They are referred to as East Indians because many of them believe that their ancestors worked for the British East India Company, giving them the name.

The East Indians are the descendents of Kolis, Agris, Bhandaris and other groups who were converted to Roman Catholicism in the 16th century. Some of their surviving settlements like Khotachiwadi and Matharpacady in Mazgaon still feature houses built in a blend of Indian and Portuguese architectural styles.

On Wednesday, the community will celebrate their East Indian Samaj Mahotsav at Our Lady of Vailankani Shrine in Bhatebandar, Uttan. The celebration will start at 5pm with a procession, followed by flag hoisting and the holy mass. The celebration will also include cultural program, East Indian rally, East Indian anthem and felicitation.

The celebration will be carried out in the presence of Bernard Lancy Pinto, the Bishop of Aurangabad, as the chief guest. Catholic priests Fr. Edward Jacinto, Fr. Leslie Malya and Fr. Peter D’cunha will also attend the celebration as special guests. The Gao Patils and heads of all East Indian Associations of Dharavi Beth, Mumbai. Thane, Vasai-Palghar and Raigad will also join the celebration.