Mumbai News: Social Media Influencer Sapna Gill Seeks HC Action Against Mumbai Police For Not Registering FIR Against Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw and Sapna Gill. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Social media influencer on Monday moved the Bombay High Court seeking disciplinary proceedings against seven police officers, including Mumbai commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, for not registering an FIR on her complaint against a city cricketer.

The influences had accused the cricketer of molesting her at a pub in suburban Andheri following an argument over clicking selfies. She was arrested in connection with the incident on February 23 and is currently out on bail.

Spana Gill Seeks Actions Against 7 Mumbai Police Officers

Her plea seeks action against seven police officers for not registering a case based on her complaint. Following her release, she had filed a complaint against the cricketer and his friends with the Airport police station in Andheri, alleging molestation and outraging modesty.

When the police did not register a case against the cricketer, she approached the magistrate court, which on April 3 this year directed the Santacruz police station to probe her complaint and file a report by June 19.The magistrate court, however, dismissed her complaint seeking action against the police, following which she moved the HC.

Sapna Gill's Legal Petition

In her petition filed through advocate Ali Kashil Khan Deshmukh, she contended that the police officers, as public servants, were required to record the information given for cognizable offence under section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code and take necessary cognizable action.

Despite her “diligent and constant efforts to through the proper channels”, her grievances remained unanswered at the higher levels of the police hierarchy, the plea said. Her plea also contends that she had approached commissioner Phansalkar hoping for an intervention that would lead to the registration of the FIR against Shaw and others.