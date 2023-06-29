Prithvi Shaw-Sapna Gill Case: CCTV From Mumbai Pub Shows Cricketer Upset With Youth Who Took Selfie, Brawl Follows (WATCH)

Still from the CCTV footage | Twitter

A CCTV footage of cricketer Prithvi Shaw's fight with social media influencer Sapna Gill's friend Shobhit Thakur inside the Barrel Mansion nightclub that took place on February 15 and was reportedly shared by Gill’s legal team with the court has surfaced, bringing the incident involving Indian cricketer back in focus. In the video, it can be seen that Prithvi Shaw was inside the pub with his friends when a youth tries to take selfie with the cricketer. This is the moment when a dispute breaks out as Prithvi pushes the person who tries taking selfie. An argument breaks out and Prithvi Shaw is seen charging towards the other party as barbs are hurled. It takes the people around Shaw to restrain him as temper rises and the situation risks getting ugly, which it eventually did.

Mumbai Police refutes Sapna Gill's "molestation" allegations

Earlier, social media influencer Sapna Gill's allegations that cricketer Prithvi Shaw had molested her at a pub in suburban Andheri in Mumbai was termed "false and unfounded", the police had told a court on Monday (June 26). The investigating officer appeared before the magistrate, presiding over the case, on Monday and submitted a report about the matter, PTI reported.

Gill's lawyer requested court to allow him to present video footage

After the police submitted the report, Gill's lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan requested the court to allow him to present the video footage of the alleged brawl that Gill's friend had recorded on his phone, reported news agency PTI. The video had gone viral on social media.

Complaint by Gill

Earlier, Gill had lodged a complaint before a magistrate court in Andheri seeking registration of FIR under IPC sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty.), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) against Shaw and his friend Ashish Yadav for assaulting her with a bat in February, reported PTI.