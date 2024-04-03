Mumbai: Magistrate Court In Andheri Orders Preliminary Inquiry Into Molestation Allegation Against Cricketer Prithvi Shaw By Influencer Sapna Gill

FPJ

Mumbai: The Metropolitan Magistrate court, Andheri has ordered an inquiry into the allegations of molestation made by Social media influencer Sapna Gill against cricketer Prithvi Shaw on February 15, last year. The police has been asked to submit its report by June 19.

Besides, Gill had also moved a plea against the respective police officer of the Airport police station for not registering the case on her complaint. The court has dismissed the said plea. Gill's lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan, said that they would be challenging both the orders before the sessions court.

Gill had approached the magistrate court in April last year against Shaw, his friend Ashish Yadav and Airport police as the police failed to register her complaint of molestation but acted on the complaint of Shaw which was followed by her arrest.

Gill was arrested on February 16, last year on Shaw's complaint. He had alleged that Gill and her friends Shobhit Thakur had manhandled him and attacked his car with a baseball bat outside a hotel in Santacruz as Shaw refused to click selfies with her.

Allegations Made By Influencer Sapna Gill Against Prithvi Shaw

Gill on the other hand had alleged that, when they were in the hotel, Shaw out of anger snatched Takur's mobile and thrashed it. Besides, she claimed that Shaw's friends, who were under the influence of alcohol mercilessly assaulted Thakur. When Gill tried to intervene, Shaw pushed her, touched her inappropriately and assaulted her. Later, the two were thrown out of the club.

"I was unaware of the infamy of the Accused No.1 (Shaw) in the world of cricket and is not an avid follower of the said sport (Cricket).” The complainant further states that her friend, Thakur (Shobhit) being a genuine cricket fan approached the Accused No.1, for a self-portrait which was met with instant hostility by Accused No.1 and the other Accused(s)," Gill claimed.

She alleged that after the incident she tried calling the police helpline Nos 100 and 103. However later when they caught Shaw, as they followed his car, he apologised. However, she claimed that the next day a case was registered against her and her friend and She was arrested by the police.

Court's Response to Police Probe And Subsequent Judicial Inquiry

The court had on the receipt of the complaint asked police to probe the complaint and submit the report. The police, however, said that there was no evidence of molestation by Shaw and his friends. The police also said that the allegations made by Gill were false.

Taking the report on record the court has now rejected the plea of registration of the case against Shaw but would now conduct a judicial probe wherein the court has asked police to conduct preliminary inquiry.