Mumbai: Water Supply Disruption Hits City After Power Supply Failure At Padgha Substation

FILE PHOTO OF WATER TREATMENT PLANT BY BMC |

Mumbai: In a city as vast and populous as Mumbai, the seamless flow of essential services is paramount to the daily lives of its residents. However, a sudden power failure at the Padgha power substation sent ripples of disruption through the city's water supply network on Monday. A 10 percent water supply reduction for 24 hours was scheduled for Mumbai's western suburbs, while a 20 percent cut was planned for the eastern suburbs, along with few areas in Mumbai city.

The interruption in power supply, occurring on Monday morning, directly impacted the BMC's Panjrapur water treatment plant at Bhiwandi, bringing its operations to a standstill. With the treatment plant offline, the entire water purification system ground to a halt, necessitating the suspension of water pumping activities from other sources, including Pise.

250 kW solar energy system on CCT at M lllA Plant at Panjrapur |

In light of the ongoing disruptions, the Municipal Corporation has announced temporary measures to manage water distribution across the city. Through the main water channel Mumbai-1, a 10 percent reduction in water supply has been implemented for the entire western suburbs, as well as in areas of the city department such as G South, G North, A Division, until Tuesday.

Similarly, through the main water channel Mumbai-2, a 20 percent reduction in water supply has been implemented for the entire eastern suburbs, as well as in select areas of F North, F South, E, and B divisions of the city division for 24 hours from Monday.

PISE PANJRAPUR PUMP |

In response to this crisis, officials and employees of the Municipal Corporation sprang into action, initiating emergency measures to restore power supply through alternate means. With coordinated efforts resembling those of wartime operations, an alternative power source was established within an hour, allowing for the gradual resumption of water treatment processes. Despite the swift response, the effects of the initial shutdown reverberated through Mumbai's water distribution network.

Chief Of Hydraulic Engineering Department of BMC Purushottam Malavade said, "The work is progressing at a satisfactory pace, and we have temporarily adjusted the water supply through diversion, ensuring that Mumbai residents do not have to endure any inconvenience. As the water treatment facility at Panjrapur gradually resumes operations, it will take some time to restore the water level in the balance reservoirs and service reservoirs, as well as to recharge the water channels with proper pressure (charging). Due to all these technical reasons, some impact is expected on the water supply through the Mumbai-1 and Mumbai-2 main water channels."

Efforts are underway to determine the location of the power failure along the entire route from the Padgha 100 KV power substation to the Panjrapur 3A 100 KV power substation. As per the information by BMC officials, the process will take some time for the water treatment machinery at the Panjrapur purification center to be fully operational through alternative power supply.

Subsequently, water supply will be restored. Mumbaikars are urged to cooperate and utilize water judiciously, as per the humble request issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.