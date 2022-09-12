Mumbai: BMC’s vigilance department finds substandard construction of Marine Lines foot-over bridge

(Representative Photo) | FPJ

The vigilance department of BMC in its inspection found sub-standard work has been done for the Marine Lines foot-over-bridge which was constructed by the bridges department a few months ago.

Interestingly, the bridges department has refuted the allegations and claimed that boys who pass over the foot-over-bridge might have broken the tiles of bridge with the cricket bat.

A team of engineers of vigilance department recently visited the bridge and found that tiles were broken, some tiles were popped up and some tiles were missing on the bridge and staircase.

Vinod Chitore, chief engineer of the development plan and officer of the vigilance department told FPJ, "We conducted an inspection of the bridge and communicated our observations to higher authorities and they will take action accordingly. We raised the flaws of the contractor. Now, the department concerned will take action according to conditions mentioned in the tender documents."

"During our visit, we had observed that tiles were broken out and slopes were not given which needs to be given on the bridge to recede rain water," Chitore added. On the other hand, an officer related to the bridges department said, "We can't say it is a substandard work. Boys who go over the bridge might have broken the tiles with their cricket bat. Even some people ply cycles on the bridge, but we have replaced those tiles. Now, we are thinking of laying stamp concrete on the bridge."

When he was asked about what action he would take against the contractor, he said that he has not received any vigilance report yet. After getting the report he would see what action to be taken againstthe contractor.

After the Himalaya bridge collapsed in 2019, a foot-overbridge on the 90-feet road outside east side of Marin lines station was declared dangerous for rail commuters. Thousands of citizens used this foot over bridge on a daily basis.

In June, 2019 BMC gave the contract to construct FOB but it was completed in May 2022.