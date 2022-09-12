Mumbai: Don’t permit closure, write Prince Aly Khan Hospital staff

Prince Aly Khan Hospital (PAKH), Mazgaon |

Mumbai: In fear of losing their jobs, the 950-member staff of Prince Aly Khan Hospital (PAKH), Mazgaon, have now approached the charity commissioner, requesting not to grant permission for shutting down the hospital.

Recently, the hospital’s management closed its in-patient service after a structural audit found that the building was unsafe.

Although there are no patients admitted at the hospital, the staff continues to report on work. The hospital administration has blamed staff for delaying the second audit report. One of the employees said they had requested the hospital administration to allow them to conduct a structural audit report, which they denied.

PAKH Kamgar Sanghatna president Mangesh Talekar said the decision taken by the hospital administration is not acceptable to the staffers working as the hospital has not given any clarity on why they want to demolish the main building.

Also, the structural audit has been done by the hospital administration which did not include any Sanghatana members, he pointed out.

“We had requested them to allow us to conduct a structural audit; to which the hospital administration completely denied. Hence, we have approached the charity commissioner to look into the matter,” he said.

In the letter sent to the charity commissioner, Sanghatana asserted that the PAKH is a Waqf property and the matter is pending before the Supreme Court of India, which in 2012, has directed to maintain the status quo.

Hence, neither the charity commissioner nor the hospital management has any authority to wield in the matter “till a decision is rendered” by the SC.

“Despite clear order, your subordinate officers, joint charity commissioners Sunita V Tarar and N S Pawar granted permission for redevelopment and loan on the Wakf property, flouting the SC’s order, which is tantamount to contempt of Court,” the letter averred.

It also alleged that the PAKH trustees are commercially exploiting Wakf property on the permission granted by the adminstration office.

“Now the management without following due process of law has shut down the full-fledged running hospital leaving 950 staff under the fear of losing their jobs,” it read.

Sanghatana warned of filing contempt of court case if further orders are passed in the matter without taking it into confidence.

Meanwhile, PAKH chairman Amin Manekia said that the building is dilapidated and unsafe, adding that it doesn't matter whose property it is. A second structural audit will be done to see if there is any viable option. However, because of the hindrances it’s yet to start.

“We have promised salaries till a final decision is reached after the second audit report comes. The staff have been coming to the hospital and risking their lives,” he underlined.

