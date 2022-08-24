Mumbai: Demolition of dilapidated buildings in Borivali begins

Mumbai: After 4-storey structure collapses in Borivali, BMC razes one building, court to decide fate of other two | File

Mumbai: The two dilapidated buildings in Om Shree Geetanjali Nagar Society (Borivali west) will be now demolished by the society members, after they appointed contractors to raze the buildings. The area has now been barricaded, civic officials said on Tuesday.

“The High Court had directed the other dilapidated building's members to vacate the premises with all their belongings within 24 hours. Also, if the society or developer did not start the demolition the BMC can do it. The members of the B2 and B3 buildings have now appointed contractors,” assistant municipal commissioner (R Central ward) NivruttiGondhali said, adding that the demolition work was started on Tuesday morning.

The BMC had declared the collapsed building 'dangerous' in 2020, while the structural auditor hired by the society declared the building repairable. So it was referred to the Technical Audit committee (TAC), which also declared the building dangerous. However, residents approached the court and got a stay order on the demolition, being allowed to stay there at their own risk.