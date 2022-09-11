Orange alert by IMD: Heavy rainfall likely over next five days in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat | PTI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced an orange alert (moderate to heavy rainfall) over the Konkan coast, parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat for the coming five days.

IMD officer KS Hosalikar said, “The depression over Odisha coast is in favourable condition for good rainfall, along with a monsoon trough which is running along the west coast.”

According to the IMD, the monsoon will be active in the state for the next five days. There are also chances of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. This monsoonal condition is resulting in a likely orange alert over the Konkan coast and other parts of the state including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Pune and Satara.

Mumbai has been given a yellow alert (light to moderate rainfall) as of now but it will be updated according to the rainfall activity, added the department.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 24.0°C and the maximum was 31.5°C, also the relative humidity was 89%. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 26°C and a maximum of 30.4°C with a relative humidity of 85%.

The city also witnessed a good air day on Sunday. According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Sunday, Mumbai recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 23, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 34, 21, and 30 respectively.