Mumbai Murder: 89-Yr-Old Woman Killed, Decomposed Body Found In Malad House; Probe Underway

Crime Scene Representative Photo

Mumbai: The murder of an 89-year-old woman by an unknown person has come to light in Malad. The name of the deceased is Shantabai Kurade, and her decomposed body was found at her residence.

The Malad police have registered a case of murder and are looking for the killer who may have fled. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the murder may have occurred due to a financial dispute.

According to the police, Shantabai lived in room number eight of Subhash De Chawl, Malad. She used to earn her living by begging. No movement was reported from her house for two days. This aroused the suspicion of the local residents who, in turn, informed the Malad police.

Body Sent For Autopsy

Initial reports indicate that she had been hit on the head and her ribs were also damaged. The police has sent her body to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon for an autopsy.

The Malad police registered a case of murder based on the complaint of her grandson Rajesh Shinde. The search is on for the killer who possibly fled after the murder, and the police suspect that the assailant may have known her.