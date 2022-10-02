e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: City traffic cops issue new restrictions for Devi idol immersion

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 07:49 AM IST
Mumbai updates: City traffic cops issue new restrictions for Devi idol immersion | FPJ
Mumbai Traffic police issue new restrictions for Devi idol immersion; check details here

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Saturday issued new traffic restrictions and directions that will be implemented during the Navratri – Durga Idol immersion days – between October 5 to 6, across the Mumbai police jurisdiction.

A total of 22 roads will be closed in South Mumbai and Eastern Suburbs during these days. It includes Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road from Gol Deul to Girgoan Chowpatty, Dr. Dadasahbeb Badkamkar Marg in all junctions from Alibhai Premji junction to Triveni Chowk (Grant Road Junction) i.e, except for idol immersion vehicle towards Chowpatty.

