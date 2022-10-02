Navi Mumbai: 1 killed following building collapse; rescue operation underway

A four-storey building collapsed at around 10.30 pm last night, at Bonkode village in Kopar Khairane area of ​​Navi Mumbai | ANI

Navi Mumbai: A 31-year-old man was killed after a portion of a residential building collapsed in Navi Mumbai town of Maharashtra, a fire official said on Sunday.

The incident took place around Saturday midnight in the ground-plus-three-storey building, which had 20 flats, in Bonkode locality in Koparkhairne area, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's divisional fire officer Purushottam Jadhav said.

A portion of the 25-year-old 'Vaishnavi Apartment' building collapsed. During the clearing of debris, the body of a man, identified as Priyavart Sarveshwar Dutt, was found on Sunday morning, the official said.

"We received a call from the fire brigade and our team reached here immediately. All people have been rescued till now but the search operation is still on," Purushottam Jadhav, a fire official said.

"About 32 people staying there had come out before the collapse. The remaining 8 people were coming out of the building when it collapsed. They were evacuated immediately. Our team is engaged in the rescue work, investigating underway," Jadhav further added.

"A body was found this morning but it has not been identified so far. We have called the people of the building to identify it. Our team is engaged in the rescue work," the Fire Officer said.

It was not known how many people were staying in the building and if any other person was still trapped under the rubble, he said.

After being alerted, local firemen and disaster management team members rushed to the spot and started the relief and rescue operation.

The work of clearing the debris is still underway, the official said.