Mumbai: Mega block on Central Railway's Main and Harbour lines today; check details here

Mumbai's CSMT station | ANI

Mumbai: Central Railway will be operating Mega Block on October 2, Sunday, at suburban stations to carry out maintenance works.

The details of the block are as following:

Matunga - Mulund Up & Down Fast Lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted o­n Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted o­n Down fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Further these Up fast services will be re-diverted o­n Up fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm (Excluding Nerul /Belapur-Kharkopar line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Goregaon leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel /Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Cancellation on Transharbour line

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Down Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

However, special local trains will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vashi during the block period.

Railways in their statement also stated that Transharbour lines between Thane-Vashi/ Nerul will be available during the block period and that services between Belapur/Nerul to Kharkopar will run per schedule during the block.