Navi Mumbai: Unplanned water cuts affect severely CIDCO areas

For the last two days, Kharghar, Taloja, Ulwe, and Dronagiri nodes have not received water. Residents of these nodes have expressed anger over unplanned water cuts.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Unplanned water cuts affect severely CIDCO areas | Representative Image
The water supply was severely affected in CIDCO-administered areas on Sunday as the work on the pipeline was delayed and the shutdown was extended.

A statement issued by CIDCO stated, “As the work is delayed due to critical working conditions, the shutdown will be extended. The water supply will be resumed with less quantity and low pressure after 6 pm on October 2 onwards at CIDCO administered areas or Nodes like Kharghar Ulwe and Dronagiri. Inconvenience is regretted.”

article-image

