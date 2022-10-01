e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: BMC chief IS Chahal welcomes Supreme Court's decision to construct public amenities on land of Coastal Road project

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal welcomed the Supreme Court's order which allowed the civic body to construct various public amenities on the reclaimed land of the Coastal Road Project.

"Supreme Court's order will help BMC to complete the Coastal road project within time," said Chahal.

Chief Engineer of the Coastal Road project, Mantayya Swami said, "The construction of Coastal Road is progressing day by day. All the requisite permissions have already been taken from the various departments. Many petitions were filed in the Bombay High Court alleging permission was only given to construct the roads and not for the public amenities. Thereafter, BMC had filed a petition in the Supreme Court however the apex court has given order in the favour of the civic body."

According to Swami, a total of 1 crore 3 lakh 83 thousand 820 sq.feet of reclaimed area will be available for the project. Out of that 25 to 30 per cent area means 28 lakh 52 thousand 295 sq.metre area will be used for the construction of coastal road and remaining 75 lakh 31 thousand 525 sq.feet will be utilised for the public amenities.

BMC will construct public toilets, walking, jogging and cycling tracks, a butterfly garden, an open theatre, play grounds for children besides police stations, bus stops, subways for crossing road, jetty while three underground parking with capacity of 1857 vehicles has also been proposed.

