Dusshera 2022: Mumbai Traffic police issue new restrictions for Devi idol immersion; check details here

An artisan works on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the upcoming Navratri festival, in Mumbai on October 5, 2021. | AFP

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Saturday issued new traffic restrictions and directions that will be implemented during the Navratri – Durga Idol immersion days – between October 5 to 6, across the Mumbai police jurisdiction.

A total of 22 roads will be closed in South Mumbai and Eastern Suburbs during these days. It includes Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road from Gol Deul to Girgoan Chowpatty, Dr. Dadasahbeb Badkamkar Marg in all junctions from Alibhai Premji junction to Triveni Chowk (Grant Road Junction) i.e, except for idol immersion vehicle towards Chowpatty.

V.P Road from C.P Tank Circle to Bhalchandra Company, JS.S Road from Thakur Dwar to Opera House Junction. Other roads include Pandita Ramabai Road, Dattaram Lad Marg (from Kalachowki junction to Shravan Yashwante Chowk), J.S.S Marg (from Shyamaldas Jn to Thakurdwar Jn), Rande Road (closed from N.C Kelkar Road to Chaityabhumi Jn), Veer Savarkar Marg (closed from Sidhivinayak Jn to Yes Bank Jn). The Keluskar Marg, both south and north, along with M.B Raut Marg in the Dadar area, will be closed. S.K Bole Road will be closed from the Portuguese Church to Sidhivinayak Temple.

The Takandas Kataria Road will be closed for westbound vehicular traffic including BEST buses between L.J Road and Veer Savarkar Marg. In the Dharavi area, all Sant Rohidas Marg, 90-feet road, 60-feet road, and Mahim Sion Link Road (Raheja Bridge) will be closed.

Towards the eastern suburbs, in the Mulund area, Dindayal Upadhyay Marg (dumping ground), roads from Everest Cement Company Road to N.S Road junction will be closed. Jungle Mangal Road in Bhandup starting from Tembhipada Road junction to Bhattipada Road junction, Tank Road Bhandup – from L.B.S Marg junction to Jungle Mangal road junction – will be closed. In the western suburbs of the Kandivali area, K.T Soni Road – from HDFC bank to Kandivali Goathan Road.

18 roads that will be made into ‘one-way roads’ are Cpt. Prakash Pethe Marg from Sadhu Wasvani Marg to Badhwar Park Naka, Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg from Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg to Nathalal Parekh Marg (east-south bound), Nathala Parekh Marg (from Badhwar Park Junction to Indu Clinic (up to Colaba Post Office).

Pandita Ramabai Marg (from Nana Chowk junction to Justice Sitaram Patkar Marg), Kenedy Bridge (will be closed from Nana Chowk Jn to East Bond), Patthe Bapurao Marg (will be closed from Tardeo Circle to East Bond), Javji Dadaji Marg (Tardeo Road) – closed from Nana Chowk to Tardeo Circle, Bellasis Bridge (closed from Mumbai Central to Tardeo Circle), French Bridge (will be closed from Justice Sitaram Patkar marg to Opera House).

The Kalbadevi Marg will be diverted into a one-way road (from Tamba Kata Junction to Vardhaman Junction), Veer Savarkar Marg (will be closed from Sidhivinayak Temple to Yes Bank (south-bound) while the northbound traffic will proceed from South Bound carriageway. Bal Govinda Das Road (will be one-way from it’s junction with J.K Sawant Marg to it’s junction with L.J Road), 60 feet road (from Kumbharwada junction to Ramp (north bound)), T.H Kataria Road (from Gangavihar Hotel to Shobha Hotel), K.T Soni Road (from HDFC Bank to Gourav Heights, New Link Road), Bhandarpada Road (from Dnyaneshwar Vidhyalaya to Shivsena Sakha no. 21).

Similarly, the traffic police have imposed parking restrictions in several areas.