Navratri 2022: In Mira Road, when specially-abled kids and senior citizens dance to garba beats

Even though the famous and fancy Raas-Garba event of Sheetal Nagar in Mira Road had to be toned down due the squeezed venue space which cropped up to the technical reasons, the organisers are more than happy and satisfied by organising special Navratri festivities for orphans, specially-abled children and senior citizens, this year. Led by local municipal corporator-Rajeev Mehra, members of Ekta Group brought together two generations and ushered the festival celebrations with a feeling of joy and inclusivity.

Apart from performing the religious rituals to worship Goddess Durga, the group invites mentally-physically challenged children, orphans and senior citizens from old age homes to be a part of the exciting-musical event. “Initially, our entire team was feeling very low and helpless as we could not go-ahead with our regular event even after the two-year Covid-induced gap. But watching these little kids and elderly playing Garba and enjoying it with delight was a moment of sheer joy and satisfaction. So far, around 150 kids and senior citizens have participated in this exclusive free-of-cost event. ” said Rajeev Mehra.

The group had also made available a dance instructor who taught a few basic steps and fine-tuned the movement of both-the young and elderly revellers. In order to double the fun, the organisers had arranged for dinner (as per their suggested diets) and also gifted goodie bags to the children and presents for the senior citizens as they bid farewell after enjoying the fun-filled event.

