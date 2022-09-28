Mira Bhayandar: MBMC bags top spot in Indian Swachhta League

Brand Ambassador of MBMC team Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse along with Municipal Commissioner Dilip Dhole and team during the Indian Swachhta League. |

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has bagged the top spot in the Indian Swachhata League (ISL)—an inter-city competition held under the aegis of the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) with the spirit of cleanliness and resolve towards ensuring garbage-free cities in the country.

For this competition, more than 1850 cities had registered. Out of which, MBMC’s "Mira Bhayandar Swachha-Grahi" team, captained by civic chief Dilip Dhole, won the top spot in the three to ten lakh population category after a rigorous evaluation process.

The MBMC official explained that apart from the regular intensified cleanliness drives and rallies, the sanitation department of the MBMC played a major role in mobilising citizens, volunteers, students, and activists to register their participation in activities like beach clean-up drives and special cleanliness campaigns at gardens, forts, and other heritage structures in the twin-city.

Municipal Commissioner Dilip Dhole said that the cleanliness work will continue even after this competition. He said, "Our initiatives will not be limited to competitions but will be a regular part of the overall sanitation process. We are thankful to our staffers, former elected representatives, brand ambassadors, volunteers, and, above all, the citizens for their support. "

Notably, Bollywood stars Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse were the brand ambassadors for the MBMC team. The duo actively participated in the cleanliness drives while encouraging locals to take steps forward to maintain hygiene around their streets and public places.

Representatives from all teams which have been shortlisted will be facilitated in a ceremony scheduled to be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi as part of the valedictory session of the Swachh Shahar Samvaad and Technology Exhibition on September 30.

The MBMC has earlier bagged the third and first spot in the 1 to 10 lakh population category and for the best in citizen feedback across the country in the Swachh Survey competition-2022.