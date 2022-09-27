Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Administrator Dilip Dhole approves pending promotions

File

Mira-Bhayandar: The administrator of Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) -Dilip Dhole, has given his official nod to clear the long-pending issue of promoting eligible officials. The decision was taken nearly two months after the general body house had rejected the proposal.

The BJP-led governmence of MBMC had rejected the proposal of promotion mooted by the civic administration in the last general body meeting of the 95-member held a couple of months ago.

The five-year tenure of the house ended on August 27, after which the current municipal commissioner of the civic body, Dip Dhole, was appointed as the administrator.

The posts that will be promoted include additional city engineers; women and child development officers; system analysts; executive engineers; station officers (fire and emergency wing); and sectional engineers.

In some cases, eligible officers were handling the posts as in-charges as a stop-gap arrangement. The elected representatives and other office-bearers will be former members of the MBMC house, officials said.

The administrator will have the power of the municipal commissioner, who will be responsible for the duties of the corporation and the standing committee. The administrator will be in-charge of the MBMC till the first meeting of the corporation after the elections.

