Navratri Day 6: Seek Maa Katyayani's blessings today; holy chants and colour of the day

The sixth day of Navratri is dedicated to the ferocious warrior avatar of Goddess Durga, known as Maa Katyayani.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 06:39 PM IST
Navratri seems to have just began, however, it's already day six approaching us. This day, also celebrated as Durga shasthi, is dedicated to the ferocious warrior avatar of Goddess Durga, known as Maa Katyayani.

Colour of the day: Grey

The Mahishasurmardini, who rides a lion and carries a lotus flower and multiple weapons, is prayed to by devotees seeking protection from evil. The weapons held by Maa Katyayani are a sword and Lord Shiva’s trident.

This Saturday, October 1, being the sixth day of the Navaratri festivities, Maa Katyayani is worshipped with flower and fruit offerings.

Holy chants:

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah

Ya Devi Sarva Bhutesu "Ma Katyayanyai" Rupena Samasthitha, Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Chandra Hasojja Valakara, Shaardulavar Vaahana, Kaatyayani Shubham Daddya, Devi Daanav Ghaatini

