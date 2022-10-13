Mumbai updates: City, suburbs to see light rainfall, thundershowers for next two days

Andheri Bypoll: Bombay HC asks BMC to file reply by 2:30 today on Rutuja Latke's resignation

On Thursday, October 13 the Bombay High Court asked the Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation to inform the court by 2.30 pm today whether it will accept or not the resignation of Rutuja Latke, widow of MLA Ramesh Latke, who wants to contest from Andheri East assembly constituency for the by- elections.

During the hearing, Justice Nitin Jamdar remarked, “Tell us at 2.30 whether u are accepting or not. This is not the matter that should have come to the court. " He further asked the civic body, “If any employee wants to contest election, what is your difficulty?”