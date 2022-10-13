Mumbai updates: City, suburbs to see light rainfall, thundershowers for next two days

Andheri Bypoll: Bombay HC asks BMC to file reply by 2:30 today on Rutuja Latke's resignation
On Thursday, October 13 the Bombay High Court asked the Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation to inform the court by 2.30 pm today whether it will accept or not the resignation of Rutuja Latke, widow of MLA Ramesh Latke, who wants to contest from Andheri East assembly constituency for the by- elections.
During the hearing, Justice Nitin Jamdar remarked, “Tell us at 2.30 whether u are accepting or not. This is not the matter that should have come to the court. " He further asked the civic body, “If any employee wants to contest election, what is your difficulty?”
Mumbai: Two people were killed and five injured after a car rammed into a tree on the side of Vikhroli Eastern Express Highway last night: Mumbai Police
Traffic on Airport access road from Leela towards Terminal 2 of CSMIA, commuters please make plans accordingly
Mumbai airport sleuths seize gold, foreign currency worth Rs 8 crore in a day
Mumbai Airport Customs in 24 hours seized 15 kgs of gold valued at Rs 7.87 crore in four different cases. They also seized foreign currency worth Rs 22 lakh in two other cases.
Seven passengers involved in the cases, that took place between October 11 and October 12, have been arrested.
Read the case details here
Thane man files police complaint against his younger brother's Thai employer who is holding him hostage. The employer demanded USD 3,000. Case has been registered in Srinagar Police Station in city.
Mumbai: A leopard cub was reunited with its mother, C33 Delta, at Mumbai's film city on October 12. The cub was spotted early on October 10 at the location, few meters away from the boundary of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) by security staff, stated reports.
Heavy traffic on JVLR starting from Oberoi Mall junction to L&T; commuters planning to travel, please make plans accordingly
South bound vehicular movement is slow at Mankhurd Railway Station and south bound vehicular movement is slow at Postal Colony.
No flying lanterns this Diwali, say city cops
The city police have issued a circular prohibiting the sale and use of flying lanterns for 30 days, starting from October 16. The action has been taken based on intelligence reports, said the police officials on Wednesday, adding that the ban will be in effect till November 14.
This means they can't be flown even during the Diwali festival, which is just around the corner. The use of flying lanterns, also called Chinese lanterns, may cause danger to human life and safety due to “the situation prevailing in areas under the control of Mumbai Police”, read the circular.
Some checks must be put on flying lantern activities like its use, sale and storage in the city to prevent activities of anti-social elements, it added. Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 (disobeying the order of public servant) of Indian Penal Code, the officials said.
Billboard menace: City dweller slams BMC for putting a billboard in the middle of the sea at Juhu
"Juhu beach has a billboard in the middle of the sea. As if buildings, road sides, trains n metro was not enough. This huge digital screen not only disrupts what little peace Mumbai had left but also shows to what level co will stoop. Why was this allowed," a resident named Sayunkta tweeted expressing her disdain.
Light rains, thundershowers forecast for city for next two days
Following heavy rains on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies with light rains and thundershowers in the city and suburbs for the next two days. Most parts of the city, including areas like Andheri, Vile Parle, Borivali and Mulund, experienced heavy rains from Wednesday afternoon up till late evening.
According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation at the coast of Tamil Nadu has formed along with other monsoon systems which are resulting in rains over the city.
Although Mumbai was supposed to begin its monsoon retreat five days ago on October 8, IMD official Sushma Nair said that the city may have to wait for another week before monsoon retreat begins.
“Till the climate remains wet, the withdrawal can't set in. We are experiencing rains due to certain weather systems which are delaying the dryness of the weather and other factors which confirm the retreat of monsoon in any given region,” she explained.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)