FPJ Mumbai Debate: 'Manifestos Are Unnecessary, Voters' Suggestions Matter Most,' Says Yamini Jadhav

Mumbai South Central Candidate Yamini Jadhav | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: In the Battle for Mumbai South, the Mahayuti alliance has nominated Yamini Jadhav, a prominent leader from the Shiv Sena faction led by CM Shinde. Jadhav, currently serving as the MLA for the Byculla assembly seat, brings a wealth of experience, having previously held the position of two-time corporator for the Mazgaon ward. Following the split within the Shiv Sena, Jadhav chose to align with the CM Shinde-led faction. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has put forward Arvind Sawant, the incumbent MP and leader of the Shiv Sena UBT, for the seat. Sawant has secured victory in the last two elections under the Shiv Sena banner and has also held a Cabinet Minister position, earning a reputation as a stalwart within his party.

Yamini Jadhav, speaking to FPJ during the Mumbai Debate, outlined her vision and plans for the constituency. Mumbai South Constituency encompasses Worli, Sewri, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, and Colaba. Currently serving as the MLA for the Byculla Assembly Constituency, Yamini Jadhav reflected on her past involvement in the Lok Sabha polls, where she supported her current opponent, Arvind Sawant. Following the Shiv Sena's internal split, Jadhav aligned herself with Eknath Shinde's faction.

Jadhav asserted, “It was my pleasure to have worked under Arvind Sawant, and I believe my previous experience will inform my future endeavors.' Despite facing accusations of disloyalty, Jadhav maintained, 'We were always dedicated to the Shiv Sena cause. It's regrettable that despite our unwavering commitment, we've been labeled as traitors.”

“In fact we are the real Shiv Sena, driven by the legacy of Hinduhridayamrat Balasaheb Thackeray. While others merely cling to a legacy, our party upholds the core values and ideology of Balasaheb.” Expressing concern over perceived deviations from Thackeray's principles within the party, Jadhav praised Eknath Shinde's adherence to Balasaheb's vision, alongside that of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe, whom she considers as idols. She concluded, “This shift in allegiance was inevitable, as we could not stand idly by as Balasaheb's legacy was compromised. This marks a revolutionary moment in politics.”

Discussing the development vision for Mumbai South, she underscored the imperative for improved connectivity due to the area's geographical significance. "Our primary focus is redevelopment. Many structures in this region are old and dilapidated, necessitating not just repairs but complete reconstruction. Following cyclones like Nisarg and Tauktae, numerous buildings have suffered damage. As an MLA, I have consistently raised these concerns in the assembly, with several structures now facing demolition notices."

She highlighted parking as another pressing issue for residents, attributing it to the area's heavy vehicular traffic. "With each household owning multiple vehicles and the narrow roads exacerbating congestion, resolving this issue is paramount," she asserted confidently. "Given the congestion evident in the area, where buildings almost touch, the implementation of a new household policy mandating redevelopment for structures over 25 years old is imperative. With our government expediting project completion, I am optimistic that this policy will soon be enacted."

While every political party and candidate is distributing manifestos to voters, Yamini Jadhav believes that manifestos are unnecessary and that candidates should focus on receiving suggestions from the voters instead.

"I don't have a manifesto and don't need one," she stated. "One should not rely on a self-made manifesto but should instead consider the manifestos of the people. Candidates should strive to understand the needs of the voters. Having served as a corporator with distinction, I earned the opportunity to become an MLA. I have also worked diligently to secure this candidacy. An MP's role is to formulate and implement policies, and having worked across various levels of governance, I am well-versed in the process of getting things done."

Addressing the allegations of joining Shinde's faction to address alleged scams, she remarked, "We are frequently branded as products of BJP’s washing machine. I want to ask them, are they all spotless? What detergent do they use? They should question members of their own party about their backgrounds. Many have defected from other parties to join them; does that make them traitors too? Allegations are common, but being accused does not equate to being guilty. Our case is currently in court, and we are not concealing anything. We have submitted the required forms, and if the election commission has approved them, why raise this issue now?".

When asked about the delay in finalizing the candidate for Mumbai South in Mahayuti, Jadhav stated that despite the recent candidate decision, they had already begun campaigning. She emphasised, "I dedicate ample time to campaigning; I am not one to stay idle at home. Despite being a cancer patient, I am actively visiting various places. I don't consider myself a survivor but rather a cancer warrior. After my treatment, I swiftly returned to the field within two months to serve. I consider this life a bonus and have devoted it to the people. While I may be involved in politics, I do not consider myself a typical politician; my sole focus is on serving the people."

Expressing appreciation for the work of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, she remarked, "Prime Minister Modi has achieved remarkable feats, and we are progressing towards greatness. Women in Maharashtra now benefit from discounts on ST tickets, while senior citizens have access to numerous schemes. Women are also receiving financial support to achieve independence. With the public becoming more informed and educated, voters should not only vote with their hearts for their favorite candidate but also use their minds to make informed decisions."