Mumbai airport customs seize illegal gold, foreign currency worth Rs 8 crore in a single day

Mumbai Airport Customs in 24 hours seized 15 kgs of gold valued at Rs 7.87 crore in four different cases. They also seized foreign currency worth Rs 22 lakh in two other cases.

Seven passengers involved in the cases, that took place between October 11 and October 12, have been arrested.

In the case no 1, based on intelligence inputs developed by officers, an Indian national who arrived from Dubai was caught with 9.895 kgs of gold stored in specially designed chest belt. The passenger told officials that he was given the gold at Dubai by two Sudanese travllers who were intercepted and nabbed.

All three of them have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Meanwhile, in another case, the airport sleuths seized gold dust weighing 1.875 kgs valued at Rs 99.75 lakh. The gold dust was concealed in undergarments.

In second such instance, the officials caught two passengers, who arrived from Jeddah, with gold dust weighing 1068 gramsn and 1185 grams respectively. The total of it was well above one crore, they also concealed the gold dust in undergarments but were arrested.

Lastly, a Sudeanese national who had arrived from Dubai tried to smuggle gold dust weighing 973 grams valued at Rs 51,17,980 in wax eggs concealed in the rectum.

FOREIGN CURRENCY CASES:

Meanwhile an Indian passenger seated in a Dubai-bound flight was intercepted 50,000 Dirhams (Rs Eleven Lakh Twenty Thousand) concealed inside a customised round shaped cavity. While another person was caught with 45,000 Dirhams (Rs Ten Lakh Eight Thousand) concealed in a customised cavity.