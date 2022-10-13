On Camera: Two women police constables slap and humiliate college girls for sitting in park, Punjab govt transfers after viral video

Photo: Screen grab

Taking cognizance of the viral video of a female police officer beating up a girl in Batala of Gurdaspur district, DGP of Punjab Police Gorav Yadav has transferred the concerned female police officers. Along with this, a departmental inquiry into the entire matter has been started.

Speaking to the media, DGP Gorav Yadav has said that such brutality will not be tolerated in Punjab Police.

In the video that has gone viral on the internet, a woman constable can be seen slapping a girl at least 3-4 times and dragging her while she tries to leave. The video shows that the girl had a backpack which explains that she was just a student.

The video further goes on to show that the two women constables are scolding the girls and also snatching their mobile phones.

In another video, the women constables explained that they had been receiving complaints from local residents about the activities of the youth in the public park, which is why they took this step.

"These boys and girls from schools and colleges spend bunk and spend their time here in the park. We catch them daily doing wrong things here in the public park," one of the officers said.

According to information received, the female constables interrogated and slapped young boys and girls sitting in a park after their IELTS classes in Batala.

They have immediately been and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against the officers.

