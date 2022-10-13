e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu: 2 men arrested for harassing transwomen in Tuticorin | Photo: Representative Image
Tamil Nadu: Kazhugumalai police on Thursday morning arrested two men for allegedly way-laying and harassing two transwomen in Tuticorin, after a video of the incident was making the rounds on social media.

"Both the accused seen in the video have been arrested and a case has been registered against them," said Tamil Nadu South Zone IG Asra Garg to ANI.

He earlier told the news agency, "We have identified the persons including the victims. A case has been registered and legal action is being taken in this regard."

According to The New Indian Express, the accused were booked for harassing, abusing, assaulting, and attempt to murder as per sections of the IPC and The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

The report suggests the accused also further chopped hair of one of the transwomen and further threatened them with an aruval due to enmity.

The outlet quoted its sources as saying that they captured the incident on camera thinking they could weigh down their modesty.

Kovilpatti-based trans-rights activist, Grace Banu told TNIEE that the accused had been threatening the transwomen with the video for over a month. One of the transwomen has also left Chennai after the incident took place.

