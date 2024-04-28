VIDEO: E-Rickshaw Driver Flees In Reverse Direction After Biker Dies Trying To Avoid Collision In UP's Prayagraj

Screenshot from the CCTV footage that captured the accident in UP's Prayagraj which led to the death of 21-year-old Akash Singh due to sudden U-turn taken by an e-rickshaw | X | @RealMaxtern

Reckless driving often ends up in a tragedy and so does not follow the rules on the roads. What is truly disheartening is that at times people who are not at fault in road accidents end up losing their lives and the ones responsible go scot-free or are released after serving a small sentence. A similar incident came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in which a video surfaced on social media platform X in which an e-rickshaw is seen taking a U-turn and going the wrong side which led to a biker's death.

In the video that was shared on social media platforms by a user who expressed anger over the incident and rightly so, it can be seen that the e-rickshaw is at fault as it makes a U-turn and attempts to go wrong side.

CCTV Footage Shows E-Rickshaw Driver Was At Fault

The CCTV footage that captured the accident video clearly shows how the biker tried to evade the e-rickshaw and instead slipped and fell on the road. However, the behaviour of the e-rickshaw driver was even more shocking.

The e--rickshaw driver stood right in the middle of the road while taking a turn the wrong side when he noticed that the biker was coming toward him. However, the biker clearly tried to avoid a collision but fell on the road after losing balance.

E-Rickshaw Driver Flees Away From The Scene

The e-rickshaw driver, instead of trying to help the young man who met with an accident due to his fault, instead fled away from the scene. The CCTV video clearly captured the e-rickshaw driver fleeing away even as the man was down on the road.

The victim was recognised as 21-year-old Akash Singh, who was travelling to work when the accident took place. He died on the way while he was being taken to the hospital. His father has filed a complaint with the police against the e-rickshaw driver. However, it is not clear if the e-rickshaw driver has been arrested.