Delhi Accident Video: CCTV Footage Shows Moments Of DTDC Bus Crash That Left 18 Injured |

New Delhi: At least 18 people, including the driver and the conductor of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, were injured after it hit a signage pole on the divider in the Rajouri Garden area of West Delhi on Thursday, police said. Three of them received critical injuries, they said.

Bus Rams Into Pole

They said they received a call around 11.40 am when the bus, which runs between Sarai Kale Khan and Nangloi, rammed into the pole installed on the divider in the ring road.

The injured were rescued by a team of police and fire department, and locals who rushed them to hospitals, a senior police officer said.

18 Injured In Crash

Out of the 18 injured people, 15 have been admitted to the ESIC Hospital at Basai Darapur and three in the DDU Hospital, he said.

DCP Shares Update On Probe

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said an FIR under applicable sections of law has been registered at the Rajouri Garden police station. A crime investigation team was called on the spot for inspection, he added.

"The reason for the accident will be established based on the report of the crime team and a mechanical inspection of the vehicle," he said.