Mumbai Accident: Tragic Crash On Elphinstone Bridge Claims Life Of Police Constable; Case Filed

Mumbai: An incident on April 11 at around 2:45 pm on Elphinstone Bridge, Parel, led to the tragic death of a constable, as reported by the Bhoiwada police station. The FIR was filed following the death, with the alleged accused currently at large, as per police sources. Govind Swami (68) initiated the FIR process upon approaching the police station.

According to officials, the victims, Kalpesh and Dhanraj Ghag(25), were riding a KTM Bike when a collision occurred with a car on the bridge, resulting in serious injuries. Despite receiving initial treatment, Constable Dhanraj Ghag succumbed to his injuries.

Cop Declared Dead At KEM Hospital

An official told that Ghag was taken to KEM Hospital in an injured condition where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased Dhanraj Ghag was posted in the local arms of Mumbai Police and lived with his mother and sister in Kalachowki. His body has been handed over to his cousin Kiran Ghag who is posted as a constable in MRA Marg Police Station.

The driver involved faces charges under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (an act endangering human life) of the IPC, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.