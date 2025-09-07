'People Deserve A Comprehensive Package': J&K Congress On Flood Relief Measures

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra | X @ANI

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Congress unit President Tariq Hameed Karra demanded a comprehensive package for the flood hit areas of Union Territory and said that administration must prepare as "Flash floods and landslides may not happen every day"

Continuous heavy rainfall has been witnessed in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with rivers swelling and flash flood-like conditions reported across multiple districts.

Speaking at the press conference held in Jammu, Karra said, "Everywhere there's destruction, whether it is private property, public infrastructure, crops, cars, or livestock. This is a natural calamity that has been wreaking havoc every day," Karra said.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: State Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra says, "We, the people of Srinagar, reflected on how they (BJP) turned that smart city into an unsmart city... Look at the condition of the bridges that were once glorified. It's not limited to this area. If you look… pic.twitter.com/hMt9TQdfkh — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2025

"We are not here for a blame game, but we cannot ignore the insensitivity shown at certain levels of administration. The Home Minister's (Amit Shah) visit was casual. He tried to show his presence by visiting one or two places, but unfortunately, the hope that the Jammu people had was not fulfilled," Karra said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah, visited Jammu and inspected the rain, flood, and landslide affected areas of Jammu division and took stock of the damages caused by the natural calamity. The Union Home Minister also met the flood-affected people in Mangu Chak village, Jammu. Amit Shah inspected the Tawi Bridge at Bikram Chowk, the Shiv Temple, and homes damaged by floods in Jammu, an official statement said earlier.

"With such massive losses, what we get is just Rs 209 crore. People deserve a comprehensive package covering reconstruction, resettlement, crop and reclaiming of land," he said.

Karra further called for revisions in the guidelines under SDRF and NDRF. "If a house has cracks, it is categorised as half-damaged, which denies families full compensation. These rules need relaxation. Lakhs of vehicles have been damaged, yet insurance companies are offering only scrap value. This too requires relaxation, just like during the 2014 floods...Farmers also need fair compensation, Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 for crop loss is a cruel joke," he said.

"We want to know who allowed the Machail Mata and Vaishno Devi yatras to continue when there were clear weather warnings...We demand an independent probe by a retired judge," Karra pointed out.

"Flash floods and landslides may not happen every day, but the administration must anticipate and prepare," he added.

