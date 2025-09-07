 Video: 2 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Two Bikes In Chhatarpur
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
A shocking CCTV footage showing a head-on collision between two bikes on a narrow street in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur has surfaced on social media.

The footage shows speeding bikes coming from both sides of the road. The collision occurred as both bikes did not slow down after seeing each other.

According to reports, two people sustained injuries, who were later taken to a hospital for treatment.

It is not known whether a police complaint was filed by either of the parties in the case. The identity of the people involved in the accident also remains uncertain.

Notably, in the Raamgarh locality of Dhatarpur police station area, a bike collided with a truck parked on the road near a Shiv Temple, in which a 26-year-old bike rider, Pradeep Yadav. died on the spot.

