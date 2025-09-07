 Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Assigned Library Clerk Job In Parappana Agrahara Jail With Daily Pay Of ₹522
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFormer Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Assigned Library Clerk Job In Parappana Agrahara Jail With Daily Pay Of ₹522

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Assigned Library Clerk Job In Parappana Agrahara Jail With Daily Pay Of ₹522

Sources said Revanna had shown interest in handling administrative work, but the jail administration decided to place him in the library instead. He has already completed one day of work in this role. Inmates are normally expected to work at least 12 days a month, spread over three days a week.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna | File Pic

Bengaluru: Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is serving a life term in connection with a rape case, has been allotted work as a library clerk in Parappana Agrahara prison.

According to prison authorities, his responsibilities include issuing books to fellow inmates and maintaining records of borrowings.

"He is entitled to Rs 522 for each day of work, provided he completes the prescribed duties. In line with prison rules, life convicts are required to perform some form of labour, and assignments are made depending on their skills and willingness," a jail official told PTI on Sunday.

Sources said Revanna had shown interest in handling administrative work, but the jail administration decided to place him in the library instead.

FPJ Shorts
'People Deserve A Comprehensive Package': J&K Congress On Flood Relief Measures
'People Deserve A Comprehensive Package': J&K Congress On Flood Relief Measures
Thane: Non-Veg Sales Surge As Crowds Return To Markets After Anant Chaturdashi
Thane: Non-Veg Sales Surge As Crowds Return To Markets After Anant Chaturdashi
Sinners OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Michael B. Jordan's Film Online
Sinners OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Michael B. Jordan's Film Online
1.84 Lakh Seats Offered Across 286 Govt ITIs: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
1.84 Lakh Seats Offered Across 286 Govt ITIs: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

He has already completed one day of work in this role. Inmates are normally expected to work at least 12 days a month, spread over three days a week.

Read Also
PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate Redeveloped Tripura Sundari Temple On September 22
article-image

However, Revanna's schedule is currently limited as he spends time attending court proceedings and meeting his lawyers.

Revanna, grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and son of senior JD(S) leader and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, was recently sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in one of the rape cases filed against him.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'People Deserve A Comprehensive Package': J&K Congress On Flood Relief Measures

'People Deserve A Comprehensive Package': J&K Congress On Flood Relief Measures

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Assigned Library Clerk Job In Parappana Agrahara Jail With Daily...

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Assigned Library Clerk Job In Parappana Agrahara Jail With Daily...

PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate Redeveloped Tripura Sundari Temple On September 22

PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate Redeveloped Tripura Sundari Temple On September 22

Video: 2 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Two Bikes In Chhatarpur

Video: 2 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Two Bikes In Chhatarpur

Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Against Electoral Roll Revision In Bihar On September 8

Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Against Electoral Roll Revision In Bihar On September 8