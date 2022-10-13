Mumbai: No flying lanterns this Diwali, say city cops

Flying lanterns | Representative Images

The city police have issued a circular prohibiting the sale and use of flying lanterns for 30 days, starting from October 16. The action has been taken based on intelligence reports, said the police officials on Wednesday, adding that the ban will be in effect till November 14.

This means they can't be flown even during the Diwali festival, which is just around the corner. The use of flying lanterns, also called Chinese lanterns, may cause danger to human life and safety due to “the situation prevailing in areas under the control of Mumbai Police”, read the circular.

Some checks must be put on flying lantern activities like its use, sale and storage in the city to prevent activities of anti-social elements, it added. Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 (disobeying the order of public servant) of Indian Penal Code, the officials said.