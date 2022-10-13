Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray alleges bias, writes to Election Commission; read details here

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray |

In a letter to the Election Commission, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray claims there is bias in the selection of party names and insignia.

According to the reports in local media, the Thackeray faction has levelled serious allegations against the EC and said that they have been biased toward the Shinde camp. They also raised a question on the panel's move to freeze party's 'bow and arrow' symbol and name.

Reportedly, the Thackeray faction, in a four-page-letter, claimed that the poll panel shared "privileged communication" by making public their choice of names and symbols through their website suggesting it was possibly done so befoer Shinde camp had sumbitted its list.

A report in the NDTV also stated that the letter alleged that this publicsing of their choices allowed Shinde faction of Shiv Sena to copy their choices. The report further quoting the letter said that the EC later took it down and pointed out that CM Shinde-led faction's documents were never uploaded on their website.

In the letter they also purportedly alleged that Shinde camp thus gave same first choice of name, same first and second choice of symbol as Thackeray faction's to preclude them from getting their first choice of name and insignia.