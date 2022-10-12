'I will come back...': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut pens emotional letter to mother from custody |

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has written an emotional letter to his mother and assured her that he will definitely come back.

He further noted that his ED custody has just ended and he is writing this letter before he goes into judicial custody.

The judicial custody of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case has been extended till October 17 on Monday.

Raut further added, "Mother, I will definitely come back. The soul of Maharashtra and our country cannot be killed so easily. Thousands of soldiers fighting for the country stand at the border and do not come home for months. Some never go home. I too cannot bow down to enemies of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena."

"Shiv Sena is like mother to me. I was pressured to be dishonest with my mother. There were threats asking me to not speak against the government. I did not pay heed to these threats. I am away from you today for this one reason. Don't worry though, Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sainiks will take care of you,'" reads the letter.

Sanjay Raut's custody was previously extended on October 4 for 14 days (till October 10, today) by a Special Court in Mumbai.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai.

After being in the ED's custody initially, the Shiv Sena leader was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on August 8. On August 22, a special PMLA court extended Raut's custody till September 5 which was further extended till September 19 and then till October 3 and 10.

