Mumbai: Senior citizen succumbs to injuries after residential building lift collapses

Mumbai: A senior citizen injured in an elevator accident in Borivali succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, October 11. The 74-year-old man was under treatment at a local hospital and passed away there.

The deceased, identified as Ratan Patil, was injured in a lift accident in his residential complex on October 2.

Kasturba Marg police said that after Patil had entered the lift on the first floor, the doors suddenly closed and the elevator began going down and suddenly hit the ground.

"We have registered a case under Accident Death Report (ADR) and were investigating to find out if there was any negligence," said a senior police officer of Kasturba police station.

Patil suffered injuries on his hand, chest and shoulder after which he was admitted to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital by a security guard posted outside the lobby of Tuljai Society on Carter Road No. 4, Borivali.

He was later shifted to Nair hospital due to his deteriorating health where he died.