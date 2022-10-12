e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Senior citizen succumbs to injuries after residential building lift collapses

Mumbai: Senior citizen succumbs to injuries after residential building lift collapses

After the deceased entered the lift on first floor, the doors suddenly closed and the elevator began going down and suddenly hit the ground. The incident happened on October 2.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Senior citizen succumbs to injuries after residential building lift collapses | Representative Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: A senior citizen injured in an elevator accident in Borivali succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, October 11. The 74-year-old man was under treatment at a local hospital and passed away there.

The deceased, identified as Ratan Patil, was injured in a lift accident in his residential complex on October 2.

Kasturba Marg police said that after Patil had entered the lift on the first floor, the doors suddenly closed and the elevator began going down and suddenly hit the ground.

Read Also
Five including a 63-year-old lady stucked in an building elevator in Thane
article-image

"We have registered a case under Accident Death Report (ADR) and were investigating to find out if there was any negligence," said a senior police officer of Kasturba police station.

Patil suffered injuries on his hand, chest and shoulder after which he was admitted to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital by a security guard posted outside the lobby of Tuljai Society on Carter Road No. 4, Borivali.

He was later shifted to Nair hospital due to his deteriorating health where he died.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Khaki Walks: Special fundraising tours for breast cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital

Khaki Walks: Special fundraising tours for breast cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital

Mumbai updates: Concerned over H1N1 rise, Maharashtra govt issues advisory ahead of Diwali

Mumbai updates: Concerned over H1N1 rise, Maharashtra govt issues advisory ahead of Diwali

On camera: Bus catches fire in Pune; passengers escape unhurt

On camera: Bus catches fire in Pune; passengers escape unhurt

Amid fears of rising H1N1 cases, Maharashtra issues health alert ahead of Diwali; read details here

Amid fears of rising H1N1 cases, Maharashtra issues health alert ahead of Diwali; read details here

Mumbai: Senior citizen succumbs to injuries after residential building lift collapses

Mumbai: Senior citizen succumbs to injuries after residential building lift collapses