Maharashtra: 5 persons stuck in lift in Thane building rescued

Among those trapped in the lift was a 63-year-old woman, he added.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 06:34 PM IST
Four women and a man were rescued on Thursday from the lift of a seven-storey building in Thane | Photo: Pexels

Four women and a man were rescued on Thursday from the lift of a seven-storey building in Patlipada area of Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said.

The lift had got stuck on the fifth floor in the morning and the five persons inside were rescued after half an hour, civic Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

