Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction gets 'Shield and Sword' from Election Commission | File Photos

Election Commission of India has allotted the symbol 'Shield & sword' to the Eknath Shinde faction.

Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena had submitted 'Shining sun', 'Shield & sword' and 'Peepul tree' as its election symbol options to the Election Commission of India.

The Shiv Sena was given a permanent election symbol - 'Bow and Arrow' - in 1989, on which it had contested all subsequent elections.

However, after the rebellion by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group in June, the EC has frozen the party's name and symbol.

The poll panel allotted new names to both the Thackeray and Shinde factions, and the 'flaming torch' symbol to the Shiv Sena-UBT, while the Shinde-led 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' was awaiting its electoral symbol. The EC had asked the Shinde faction to furnish a list of 3 fresh symbols by 11th Oct.