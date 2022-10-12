e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Light rains, thundershowers forecast for city for next two days

Mumbai: Light rains, thundershowers forecast for city for next two days

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation at the coast of Tamil Nadu has formed along with other monsoon systems which are resulting in rains over the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Following heavy rains on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies with light rains and thundershowers in the city and suburbs for the next two days. Most parts of the city, including areas like Andheri, Vile Parle, Borivali and Mulund, experienced heavy rains from Wednesday afternoon up till late evening.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation at the coast of Tamil Nadu has formed along with other monsoon systems which are resulting in rains over the city. Although Mumbai was supposed to begin its monsoon retreat five days ago on October 8, IMD official Sushma Nair said that the city may have to wait for another week before monsoon retreat begins. “Till the climate remains wet, the withdrawal can't set in. We are experiencing rains due to certain weather systems which are delaying the dryness of the weather and other factors which confirm the retreat of monsoon in any given region,” she explained.

The month of October this year has been witnessing an increase in rainfall compared to previous years. According to the IMD data, the Santacruz observatory recorded 114mm rainfall - the highest downpour recorded in a decade – during overnight rain between Friday and Saturday last week.

Read Also
Mumbai: Thunderstorm with light rains to continue over the city for next two days, IMD predicts
article-image

On Wednesday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius and maximum of 32 degrees Celsius, with 80% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 23.5 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30.8 degrees Celsius, with 92% relative humidity.

According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded a good Air Quality Index (AQI) of 25, while other cities like Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad recorded AQIs of 52, 23 and 52, respectively.

Read Also
Mumbai's AQI touches its cleanest best of 10 for the second time
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: HC relief to doctor in 'forged' caste certificate case

Mumbai: HC relief to doctor in 'forged' caste certificate case

City environmentalists unhappy with Thane officials over Parsik hill slope digging

City environmentalists unhappy with Thane officials over Parsik hill slope digging

Cyrus Mistry death: Anahita wore seat belt 'improperly', claims report

Cyrus Mistry death: Anahita wore seat belt 'improperly', claims report

Thane: Shinde-Fadnavis government targets Uddhav Thackeray faction leaders, 7 booked for mimicking...

Thane: Shinde-Fadnavis government targets Uddhav Thackeray faction leaders, 7 booked for mimicking...

Mumbai: Goregaon Sports Club alters premises, BMC warns of action

Mumbai: Goregaon Sports Club alters premises, BMC warns of action