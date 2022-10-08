Mumbai: Thunderstorm with light rains to continue over the city for next two days, IMD predicts

Representative Image | Salman Ansari

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rainfall over the city, with the possibility of thunderstorm activity, for the next two days.

IMD official Sushma Nair, said, “Mumbai will witness light showers with thunderstorm for the next 2 days due to new weather systems generating over the city which is causing the rainfall. Also, Monday onwards there is a possibility of heavy rains once again, these rainfall activities have delayed the retreat of monsoon over Mumbai, even though the monsoon retreat has already begun in Rajasthan and some parts of Gujarat.”

The earlier date given by IMD for the retreat of monsoon over Mumbai was 8 October.

“We are expecting that the monsoon will not retreat from the city alteast for another week, after which we will gradually see a reduction in rain, dryness in the climate and other factors which will determine the final retreat of monsoon for this year,” added the official.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) as 'very likely' at isolated places over the city.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 23°C and the maximum was 29.1, also the relative humidity was 95%. While Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 23.4°C and a maximum temperature of 28.2°C with a relative humidity of 93%.

Meanwhile, according to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Saturday, Mumbai recorded a good Air Quality Index (AQI) with an AQI of 19, while other cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad and Pune recorded an AQI of 15, 19 and 26 respectively.