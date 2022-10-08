e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai weather updates: Cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers, says IMD

Mumbai weather updates: Cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers, says IMD

According to IMD, the city would touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature would likely be 26-degree celsius.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai weather updates: IMD predicts city, and suburbs to see a cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain | ANI
Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday morning predicted that Mumbai and its suburbs in the course of the next 24 hours will see a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.

article-image

Several parts of Mumbai faced waterlogging due to incessant heavy rainfall on Saturday morning.

IMD further added that there will be isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms lightning over Gujarat Region from October 7 to October 10.

Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from October 7 to October 9. Marathwada on October 7 & October 9. Konkan & Goa and Telangana on October 7.

(With inputs from PTI)

article-image

