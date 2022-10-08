Mumbai weather updates: Cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers, says IMD

Mumbai weather updates: IMD predicts city, and suburbs to see a cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain | ANI

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday morning predicted that Mumbai and its suburbs in the course of the next 24 hours will see a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.

According to IMD, the city would touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature would likely be 26-degree celsius.

Several parts of Mumbai faced waterlogging due to incessant heavy rainfall on Saturday morning.

#WATCH: Several parts of #Mumbai faced #waterlogging due to incessant #heavyrainfall on October 8.



"Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours," said the @Indiametdept on October 8#MumbaiRains #Dadar #Weather pic.twitter.com/CEY2JQ1TLp — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 8, 2022

IMD further added that there will be isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms lightning over Gujarat Region from October 7 to October 10.

Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from October 7 to October 9. Marathwada on October 7 & October 9. Konkan & Goa and Telangana on October 7.

(With inputs from PTI)