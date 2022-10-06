Mumbai weather update: Moderate rains with likely thunderstorm | ANI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a possibility of light to moderate rains with thunderstorm activities over Mumbai in the next two days which is the result of the monsoon withdrawal. Other parts of the country too might experience moderate thunderstorms and rainfall in the coming week.

According to the IMD forecast for the next 48 hours, Mumbai will witness general cloudy skies with light to moderate rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs.

According to IMD official KS Hosalikar, a cyclonic circulation lies over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and another one lies over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal.

"All India severe weather warnings have been issued by IMD today for the coming 5 days. Possibility of light rain and thunderstorms over the city and nearby regions for the next two days. Also, northern parts of Raigad district, Navi Mumbai, Ratnagiri, ghat areas of Pune and Satara have the possibilities of moderate thunderstorms," added the official.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 26.5 °C and the maximum was 31.6 °C, also the relative humidity was 85%. While Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 26.5°C and a maximum temperature of 30.7°C with a relative humidity of 89%.

Meanwhile, according to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Thursday, Mumbai recorded a good Air Quality Index (AQI) with an AQI of 24, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 31, 33, and 30 respectively.