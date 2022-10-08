e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Parts of Mumbai face waterlogging due to heavy rainfall

"Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours," said the India Meteorological Department on Saturday morning.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 07:42 AM IST
WATCH: Parts of Mumbai face waterlogging due to heavy rainfall
Several parts of Mumbai faced waterlogging due to incessant heavy rainfall on Saturday morning.

"Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorms/lightning very likely over Gujarat Region 07th-10th; Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from 07th-09th; Marathwada on 7th & 9th; Konkan & Goa and Telangana on 07th; Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 07th-11th; North Interior Karnataka, during 07th,09th & 10th; South Interior Karnataka during 9th - 11th; Kerala on 9th & 10th October 2022," the IMD further added.

IMD predicted that Mumbai touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature likely to be 26-degree celsius.

Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohra community celebrates Prophet's birthday
