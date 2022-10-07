Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohra community celebrates Prophet's birthday

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin leading prayers on the eve of Milad un Nabi at the Raudat Tahera Mausoleum in Bhendi Bazaar on Thursday night |

The Dawoodi Bohra community celebrated Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi (Prophet Mohammed's birthday) with a festive feeling, with the celebration starting on Thursday night and going on till the day set in on Friday. As per the Islamic calendar, the day begins after sunset and carries on till the next sunrise. Spread across the world, the million-strong sect is considered to be prosperous as compared to other sects within the Muslim community and are mainly into business. Other sects will be celebrating the birthday on Oct 9.

“Around 5.30pm on Thursday, the festivities began. We went home and changed into the clothes purchased specially for the occasion and then participated in a procession,” said Hakim Dahodwala, a member of the community and resident of Mazgaon. Members of the community took out processions from Pydhonie to Bhendi Bazaar. These had people of all age groups including children, along with a band accompanying them. At Bhendi Bazaar, many gathered at Raudat Tahera – the mausoleum of the 51st and 52nd Syedna. A sermon was given by the 53rd Syedna or the Dai-al-Mutlaq – Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. The day is normally spent reciting panegyrics in praise of the Prophet and listening to the renderings of the Quran.

Procession with band |

On Friday morning, members of the community went to the mosque again, where the Syedna led the prayers. “On the day of Milad un-Nabi, excerpts from the recording of sermons delivered by the 51st leader of the community – Syedna Taher Saifuddin – and the 52nd leader – Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin – were broadcast to members across the different community centres in Mumbai. The sermons covered the life, legacy and teachings of Prophet Mohammed for leading a life of fulfillment,” informed a spokesperson of the community.

After prayers, there was a community feast in a traditional Bohri thaal. A meal consisting especially of the traditional kalamro is eaten first. The sweet dish made of rice and curd, garnished with dry fruits, rose petals and pomegranate, is considered to be the favourite sweet dish of the Prophet. Kalamro precedes any other meal on this day. “We have a custom of beginning our meal with a sweet dish. So on this day we first have kalamro and then move on to our meal,” said Dahodwala.