'Creating Parties, Merging With Cong Is Pawar's Habit': Mahayuti Alliance Hits Out At NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar

Amid the intriguing polling scenario, Sharad Pawar's statement that there is a high probability of many regional parties merging with the Congress in the coming years has elicited sharp responses from the ruling Mahayuti partners, including the BJP, Shinde Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

In an interview to an English newspaper, NCP (SP) chief Sharad remarked that in the next couple of years, several regional parties will associate more closely with the Congress or may look at the option of merger with it if they believe that is best for their party. He said that even Uddhav Thackeray is positive…about working together (with like-minded parties).

Exuding confidence that his daughter Supriya Sule will defeat his nephew Ajit's wife in Baramati seat, Sharad asserted that many parties don’t like the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are beginning to come together and there is a strong undercurrent against the ruling coalition, he underscored.

When queried that would his party which is still recovering from the jolt after Ajit's split also consider a Congress merger, Sharad said, “Though ideology and thinking of my party is the same like the Congress, I would have to discuss (the merger option) with my party leaders.”

His crucial statement gave more ammo to the Mahayuti partners, who launched a no holds barred against Sharad. In a curt remark, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the NCP (SP) chief may find it difficult to run his party. Also, he has a habit of creating new parties and merging them with the Congress after a few years. Hence, his thoughts aren't new, he added.

Making the most of Sharad's statement to target his archrival Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “Pawar is a big leader and he makes such statements.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) has already become the Congress as they speak the language of the Congress and Pakistan. Just the formality (of merger between them) is remaining.” Uddhav is siding with the grand old party which is insulting martyrs of the 26/11 attacks, said Shinde, alluding to Congress leader Vijay Waddetiwar's remarks on Hemant Karkare. The latter had said that the senior IPS officer was gunned down by a “RSS-linked” cop. Ajit NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that he doesn't feel that regional parties will merge with the Congress.

Defending Sharad, Waddetiwar said, “The NCP (SP) chief is of Gandhi ideology and no one can erase it. The situation of the ruling parties is like unseasonal rains, while the Congress is seasonal monsoon.” Taking a nuanced stand, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said, “Whether the regional parties will merge with the Congress will be clear after the poll results on June 4. If the INDIA bloc forms a government then many regional parties can support the Congress or get merged.”