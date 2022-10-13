Andheri Bypoll: Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation

Andheri Bypoll: Bombay HC asks BMC to file reply by 2:30 today on Rutuja Latke's resignation | Twitter/@Rutuja_latke

On Thursday, October 13 the Bombay High Court asked the Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation.

Rutuja, widow of MLA Ramesh Latke, wants to contest from Andheri East assembly constituency for the by-elections.

The court told the BMC to give her the acceptance letter by 11 am tomorrow noting that their action was arbitrary.

The court earlier directed them to inform by 2.30 pm today whether it will accept or not the resignation of Rutuja.

During the hearing, Justice Nitin Jamdar remarked, “Tell us at 2.30 whether u are accepting or not. This is not the matter that should have come to the court. " He further asked the civic body, “If any employee wants to contest election, what is your difficulty?”