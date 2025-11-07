Mumbai Properties Of Tiger Memon, Conspirator In 1993 Serial Bomb Blasts, To Be Auctioned Including Mahim Flat Used For Plotting Attacks | File

Mumbai: Properties owned by 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Tiger Memon and his family are set to be auctioned soon by central authorities. Among them is a flat in Mahim where one of the key conspiracy meetings reportedly took place, officials said on Thursday.

The Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act Authority (SAFEMA) has taken possession of eight properties linked to the Memon family. These include three flats in the Al Husseini building in Mahim, where Tiger Memon once lived with his five brothers and their mother. Officials confirmed that the process of valuation is underway, and the auction could begin by December or January once legal formalities are completed.

Tiger Memon has been absconding since the March 12, 1993 bombings, which killed 257 people and injured hundreds across Mumbai. His brother, Yakub Memon, was executed in 2015 for his role in the attacks, while other family members received prison sentences from the special TADA court.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, one of the conspiracy meetings for the blasts took place in one of the Mahim flats owned by the family. These flats, located on the fifth and sixth floors, were sealed by authorities 34 years ago and reopened only this April.

In total, 17 properties belonging to the Memon family were listed by the special court. While eight have been seized, four remain under litigation and five are still in the process of being taken over.

Among the most valuable assets is a 10,000-square-metre land parcel in Vakola’s Kole Kalyan area, estimated to be worth Rs 400 crore. SAFEMA is also working to secure other assets, including a flat in Bandra, two in Kurla’s Kapadia Nagar, and four shops in south Mumbai’s Manish Market.

