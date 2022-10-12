Andheri east by-poll: Rutuja Latke visits BMC to seek acceptance of her resignation in order to contest election

The Andheri (East) Assembly seat fell vacant after Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, the late husband of Rutuja, succumbed to a heart attack in May this year | Twitter/@Rutuja_latke

Mumbai: The by-poll election due to be held in Andheri east is getting more interesting day by day. After losing the name and symbol of Shiv Sena, the situation has evolved to a point such that Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena's candidate may not get a chance to file nomination for the election.

Read Also Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke passes away during vacation in Dubai

Ramesh Latke, Shiv Sena MLA, died in the month of May. Now his wife, Rutuja Latke, who is working as an Executive Assistant Clerk in K-east ward (Andheri east) has expressed interested in contesting by poll elections on the seat of her late husband.

However, her resignation has not been accepted yet by the BMC commissioner. Hence, it is likely that she may face hurdles in filing nominations.

After the announcement of candidature, Latke on Wednesday visited BMC headquarters and met Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. She wished to know what was that status regarding her resignation request.

Along with other Shiv Sena Corporators, she arrived at BMC HQ at around 1.30 pm, and after waiting for half an hour, got to meet Chahal.

According to her, Chahal has kept the decision pending. Latke said, "My husband was loyal to Shivsena and Uddhav Thackeray. My family too supports Uddhav Thackeray Therefore, I will contest the election only under the symbol of Torch."

"I have tendered my resignation and as per rule i have submitted my one month salary to BMC. They are saying my signature is pending on some papers but I have been visiting the BMC office for the last three days. Today I met the commissioner and demanded to accept my resignation," she added.

Former Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who accompanied her, told FPJ, "Commissioner has not taken any decision yet. It is my allegation that the Commissioner is under pressure from a traitor group."

When FPJ asked Mahadeshwar if her resignation will be rejected, he replied, "Everyone has plan B and Plan C if his first plan gets rejected."

BMC Commissioner Chahal told FPJ, "Work on her resignation is under progress and BMC rules permit us to take decision on the resignation within 30 days. She had tendered her resignation in the evening of October 3." Chahal made it clear that no government pressure is on him to withhold acceptance of her resignation.

Subsequently, BJP Group leader in BMC, Prabhakar Shinde, said "Uddhav-led Sena is making a fool of Rutuja Latke. They don't want to give tickets to Latke, but to another candidate."

Shinde also alleged that, "Latke had given two resignations earlier, on September 2, and another on October 3, and neither of the two applications are not mentioned clearly about resignation."