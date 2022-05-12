e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke passes away

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke passes away

Latke was first elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Andheri East in 2014 and defeated Congress' Suresh Shetty.

ANI | Updated on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 08:44 AM IST

Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke | Facebook/MLARameshLatke1973
Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke | Facebook/MLARameshLatke1973
Advertisement

Andheri East MLA Ramesh Latke passed away late Wednesday night due to a heart attack.

Latke was first elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Andheri East in 2014 and defeated Congress' Suresh Shetty.

In 2019, the Shiv Sena MLA beat independent candidate M Patel. He was also a corporate at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for several terms.

ALSO READ

FPJ Impact: 10 cops suspended from Mumbra police station for pocketing Rs 6 cr of seized Rs 30 cr... FPJ Impact: 10 cops suspended from Mumbra police station for pocketing Rs 6 cr of seized Rs 30 cr...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 08:45 AM IST