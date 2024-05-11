'PM Unsure Of Retaining Power': Congress' Nana Patole

Nana Patole | PTI

State Congress president Nana Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for suggesting Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray to join the NDA alliance instead of “dying by merging” with the Congress.

Talking to the media in Nagpur, Patole averred that his party has consistently maintained that the BJP will not return to power at the Centre and Modi's remarks vindicate its assertion. “This election, Modi won't win even 150 seats. He realised his defeat, therefore, Modi has offered Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray to join the NDA alliance.

“You call NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) as nakli and show compassion to Uddhav Thackeray and open offer to Sharad Pawar. It means Modi ji you now accept you cannot come to power on your own and you need their support.”

BJP used every type of card in this election but nothing worked. Even, the Hindu-Muslim card also failed. In the election, the people are superior, not the leaders, people are fed up with the false statements of Narendra Modi, he added.

Patole further said, “Modi is holding total 29 rallies in Maharashtra. It shows that this election has gone out of BJP's hands. Modi has to give an offer to whom he had criticised strongly. His offer shows the INDIA bloc government will come into power on June 4.”

Patole also alleged that Modi targeted his alliance party. Brought a four-year Agniveer service scheme. Now, after June 4, Modi will be a beneficiary of Agniveer scheme. Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde will accompany him.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “Narendra Modi is latakti aatma. He is roaming around but our auspicious souls will not go with him. Modi is continuously changing his statement every day. I think he is unwell. BJP leaders should do his treatment. Because of ill health, Modi is making such offers and statements.”